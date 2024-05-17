AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd Luke Shaw’s injury ‘more complicated’, says Ten Hag

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw’s injury is more complicated than previously thought, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of their final game of the Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shaw has played 15 games for United across all competitions this term.

The 28-year-old was expected to return from muscle injury before the end of the season.

United, in eighth place, visit Brighton on Sunday. Ten Hag’s side are level on

57 points with seventh-placed Newcastle United, who visit Brentford.

Ten Hag’s hopes for a European berth hinges on the result of the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on May 25 at Wembley.

If United beat holders City, they will play in the Europa League next season but if United lose to City in the FA Cup final, they will need to finish seventh in the league to secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

Ten Hag was asked about his players’ fitness ahead of the two crucial games and their chances of playing for England in the Euros, which kicks off on June 14 in Germany.

“For England, I can’t say, it’s not up to me,” the Dutch manager told reporters on Thursday.

Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say

“But for the cup final, we’re working on (it).”

“Harry Maguire, it’s a fair chance that he will be available. Luke is more complicated, in this moment, let’s say it’s a low chance that he will make it. But there is still a very small, reduced chance.”

Ten Hag also confirmed that defenders Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have returned to training and are likely to play at the FA Cup final. With Varane leaving at the end of the season, the manager was asked of United’s close season transfer plans.

“All the issues will only distract us. We know what we are building on, and we have to keep this process going,” he said.

Man Utd Erik ten Hag

Comments

200 characters

Man Utd Luke Shaw’s injury ‘more complicated’, says Ten Hag

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, says Islamabad

Highest since Sept 2018: Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 104.51 in April 2024

Another day, another record: KSE-100 closes above 75,000 as buying spree continues

SC issues notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

OGDC sees significant boost in oil production at KPK well

SBP gives go-ahead for due diligence of Bank Alfalah Bangladesh to Bank Asia

Read more stories