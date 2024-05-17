FIFA chooses Brazil to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

BANGKOK: Brazil on Friday won the right to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, beating a joint Belgium-Netherlands-Germany bid in a vote at FIFA’s annual congress.

FIFA meets to award 2027 Women’s World Cup under Gaza cloud

Delegates voted 119 to 78 to send the 10th edition of the tournament to South America for the first time, sparking jubilant celebrations by the Brazilian bid team in the Bangkok conference hall.