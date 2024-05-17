China stock edge down as property, consumer data disappoints; HK higher

HONG KONG: China stocks struggled for direction on Friday and inched lower by midday as a slew of domestic data showed that growth prospects for the world’s second-largest economy remain challenging.

China’s factory output topped forecasts in April, while retail sales unexpectedly slowed and new home prices fell at fastest pace in over 9 years, piling pressure on Beijing to do more to support growth.

Meanwhile, China’s finance ministry auctioned 30-year bonds at a yield of 2.57% on Friday, as Beijing kicked off sales of 1-trillion-yuan long-term special bonds to help stimulate a flagging economy.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Shares of some Chinese property developers rose by midday ahead of a news briefing held by officials about policies to ensure completion of housing projects.

Hong Kong stocks extended gains, driven by a 7% surge in Alibaba Group after US regulatory filings show some global funds, including “Big Short” investor Michael Burry, accumulated the firm’s stocks last quarter. Hang Seng Tech Index was up 0.7%.