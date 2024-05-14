AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
DFML 32.53 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (8.07%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.24%)
HUBC 137.34 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.67%)
PAEL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.74%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.44%)
SSGC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,806 Increased By 81.8 (1.06%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 227.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 74,531 Increased By 732.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 23,954 Increased By 330.7 (1.4%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits more than 2-year high despite weaker-than-expected China demand

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 02:36pm

Copper prices climbed to their highest since April 2022 on Tuesday amid inflows of funds into the base metals sector, although high prices have hurt Chinese consumers’ appetite.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.4% to $10,224 per metric ton by 0750 GMT, having touched $10,255.50 earlier in the session.

The contract has gained 19% so far this year and is just over $600 away from its record high of $10,845 hit in 2022.

Funds betting on US rate cuts, supply disruptions, and stronger demand for metals in the green energy sectors have been funneling money into base metals and broader commodities while using the sector as a hedge against inflation.

However, trading in China’s physical copper market is not that active due to high prices and demand in the second quarter - the traditionally strong consumption season - is lower than expected, said analyst He Tianyu at CRU Group.

The demand weakness comes from the wire rod sector which accounts for 65% of China’s total copper demand as state grid companies feared the costs could transfer to higher electricity prices and have knock-on effects on the economy, he said.

Copper heads towards two-year highs

Other sectors such as air conditioning and home appliances saw higher copper prices transition smoothly into end-user product prices, he added.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed 2% higher at 82,280 yuan ($11,368.25) a ton.

LME aluminium edged up 0.1% at $2,547 a ton, tin climbed 1.1% to $33,265, while nickel fell 0.4% to $19,160, zinc declined 0.2% to $2,991 and lead eased 0.3% to $2,244.50.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.3% to 20,545 yuan a ton, zinc increased 1.3% to 23,720 yuan, lead advanced 1.5% to 18,370 yuan, tin jumped 4.3% to 273,030 yuan, and nickel was up 0.6% at 144,460 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits more than 2-year high despite weaker-than-expected China demand

Barring ‘strategic entities’, Pakistan to pursue privatisation of all SOEs: PM Shehbaz

Rupee stable against US dollar

KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 730-point gain

NAB amendments case: SC allows Imran Khan to appear via video-link

Fast Cables IPO: funds to be used for capacity expansion, says MD

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates on almost all products

Attorney general denies allegations of interference in judicial affairs

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

China warns new US tariffs will ‘severely affect’ relations

Oil dips as US data suggests inflation stickier than expected

Read more stories