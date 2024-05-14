AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.45%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.82%)
OGDC 134.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
PAEL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.7%)
PIAA 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
SEARL 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.08%)
SNGP 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,746 Increased By 21.3 (0.28%)
BR30 25,528 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 74,106 Increased By 306.9 (0.42%)
KSE30 23,805 Increased By 181.5 (0.77%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine officials say

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 12:36pm

KYIV: Four people were injured in fresh Russian attacks on the battered city of Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

A man and three women were injured in shelling by Russian forces early on Tuesday, Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the broader Kharkiv region of which Kharkiv city is the administrative centre, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Sinehubov said that Russia attacked Ukraine’s second largest city with its new UMPB D-30 bombs, Soviet-era retrofitted high-precision guided bombs that behave like a cruise missile. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow. Both Ukraine and Russia say they do not target civilians in the war which erupted when Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in February of 2022, which Moscow has called a “special military operation”.

Russian shelling kills three in Kharkiv, Ukraine says

The war, which has killed many thousands, displaced millions and turned some Ukrainian cities into rubble, has no end in sight.

In recent days, Russia has been pressing with its ground assault into the north of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, attacking new areas with small groups to try to widen the front and stretch Ukrainian forces, Ukraine said.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian shelling Kharkiv region Ukraine troops

Comments

200 characters

Four injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine officials say

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories