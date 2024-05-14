AIRLINK 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.42%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
PIAA 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.56%)
PRL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
SEARL 60.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
SNGP 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,745 Increased By 20.5 (0.26%)
BR30 25,519 Decreased By -81.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 74,089 Increased By 290.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 23,798 Increased By 174.7 (0.74%)
Sports

WADA to hold extraordinary meeting in Chinese swimmers case

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 11:19am

MONTREAL: The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Monday it would hold an extraordinary meeting this week to discuss the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a prescription heart drug.

The virtual meeting of its foundation board was scheduled for Friday at 7 am local time (1100 GMT).

“The objective of the Board meeting is to provide members with the opportunity to be further informed on this important matter by WADA experts and to be able to ask any questions that they may have,” the agency said in a statement.

WADA came under fire in April after it was revealed that the Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine – which can enhance performance – ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The swimmers were not suspended or sanctioned after WADA accepted the explanation of Chinese authorities that the results were caused by food contamination at a hotel where they had stayed.

The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, has called the situation a “potential cover-up” with the positive tests never made public at the time.

USADA slams WADA for ‘half-truths’ in China doping case

WADA has invited an independent prosecutor, former Swiss public prosecutor Eric Cottier, to review the global anti-doping body’s handling of the case.

International Olympic Committee boss Thomas Bach has backed WADA in its handling of the case, telling AFP also that the Chinese swimmers could compete at the Paris Olympics this year if cleared.

