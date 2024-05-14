AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.63%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 32.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.2%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.89%)
HUBC 137.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
HUMNL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.24%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.32%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
SNGP 70.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 12.8 (0.17%)
BR30 25,499 Decreased By -102 (-0.4%)
KSE100 74,033 Increased By 233.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 23,779 Increased By 155.5 (0.66%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tyson says comeback at 57 was ‘no-brainer’

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 10:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Former heavyweight king Mike Tyson said Monday his decision to step back into the ring at the age of 57 was a “no-brainer”, brushing off recent criticism that he was too old to make a comeback.

At a press conference in New York to promote his upcoming bout against YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul, Tyson admitted training for his return had taken a toll.

“I’m doing great but my body is shit right now, I’m sore, I’m really sore,” said Tyson, who faces Paul on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that is home to the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

But the boxer who terrorized the heavyweight division in the 1980s and 1990s as the self-styled “baddest man on the planet” insisted he had no reservations about lacing up his gloves again, nearly two decades after his last professional fight in 2005.

“It was a no-brainer,” said Tyson. “He’s a new up-and-coming guy on the scene. And I like shaking the sports world to its core and I am doing it now. It’s just something that I want to do.”

Tyson, who turns 58 in June, takes on the 27-year-old Paul in a professional bout comprising eight two-minute rounds that has been sanctioned by boxing authorities in Texas.

However several members of the boxing community, including former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, have voiced reservations about the fight, expressing concern Tyson could be hurt.

Tyson dismissed the doubters though when asked for his response on Monday.

“I’m beautiful, that’s all I can say,” Tyson said. “The people who said that wish that they were up here. No one else can do this.”

Paul meanwhile said he is ready to deal with Tyson’s experience and power.

“A lot of people are doubting me,” Paul said. “I see the comments, saying, ‘if Jake wins this fight it’s rigged’ because of how incredible he looks. Age doesn’t matter.

Tyson says he is still a huge draw despite age

“He’s a killer. He’s a warrior. He’s been doing this his whole life so it’s second nature to him. I’ve only been doing this for four years and at a super high level.

“On July 20, I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson and prove everyone wrong, and show that I’m going to be the one doing the killing.”

Tyson meanwhile said he held no animosity towards his much younger opponent.

“I really like Jake a lot. But once he’s in that ring, he has to fight like his life is depending on it, because it will be,” Tyson quipped.

The former heavyweight icon even refused to rule out further fights down the line.

“Maybe we’ll do it again,” Tyson said. “But can I take care of Jake first, please?”

Mike Tyson

Comments

200 characters

Tyson says comeback at 57 was ‘no-brainer’

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories