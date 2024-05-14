AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.63%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 32.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.2%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.89%)
HUBC 137.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
HUMNL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.24%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.32%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
SNGP 70.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 12.8 (0.17%)
BR30 25,499 Decreased By -102 (-0.4%)
KSE100 74,033 Increased By 233.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 23,779 Increased By 155.5 (0.66%)
May 14, 2024
Markets

Indian shares set for higher open; Shriram Finance in focus

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 10:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, after marking a rebound in the last session from the previous week’s weakness on elevated market volatility, while Shriram Finance’s plans to sell off its housing finance business will be in focus.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,254.50 as of 8:09 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 22,104.05.

Indian benchmarks opened lower on Monday but reversed losses to end higher, helped by pharma stocks and Nifty heavyweight HDFC Bank.

“Anticipated stability in banking majors and select heavyweights in sectors such as IT and energy may foster further upward movement, although breaching the 22,300-22,400 range could prove challenging,” said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President - Research, Religare Broking.

Intense foreign selling and worries around the majority with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to return to power in the world’s largest democracy have kept investors jittery and pushed the volatility index to a 19-month high on Monday.

The results of the ongoing seven-phase-long election are due on June 4.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 44.99 billion rupees ($538.8 million) on a net basis on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought 35.63 billion rupees in stocks.

Indian shares fall as Tata Motors slides; inflation data awaited

They have been sellers in 24 of the last 29 sessions.

On the day, Asian peers outside Japan hovered around 15-month highs while Wall Street equities closed mixed overnight as investors await the US inflation print on Wednesday for further rate cut clues.

On the domestic front, Nifty constituent Shriram Finance will be in focus after the non-banking finance firm unveiled, after market hours, plans to sell its housing finance business to US private equity firm Warburg Pincus in a $554.6 million deal.

Indian shares

