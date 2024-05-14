Shehbaz resigns as PML-N president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stepped down as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, paving the way for his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, to once again become the party president.

In a statement, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has addressed his resignation as PML-N president to the party secretary general on 11th May 2024, saying Nawaz Sharif was deprived of the premiership and party president following his “unjust” disqualification in 2017.

“I am writing to address a pivotal moment in the history of our party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to its principles and values.

Reflecting on the tumultuous events of 2017, which resulted in the unjust disqualification of our esteemed leader and Quaid, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, from the Prime Minister’s office and the presidency of our party, I am reminded of the resilience and fortitude with which our party has faced adversity under his leadership,” Shehbaz Sharif said in his resignation.

In the face of adversity, he added that Nawaz Sharif entrusted him with the responsibility of assuming the party presidency, adding that it was a duty he had upheld with “utmost dedication and sincerity.”

However, Shehbaz added that he is cognizant that this role has always been viewed as a trust, or “amanaat”, bestowed upon him by Nawaz Sharif.

