AIRLINK 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
DGKC 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.59%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
FFBL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.81%)
HUBC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
HUMNL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.84%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.1%)
PIAA 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.04%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
PRL 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
SNGP 70.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
SSGC 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 13.5 (0.17%)
BR30 25,490 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.43%)
KSE100 74,045 Increased By 245.8 (0.33%)
KSE30 23,780 Increased By 156.1 (0.66%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

Shehbaz resigns as PML-N president

Ali Hussain Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stepped down as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, paving the way for his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, to once again become the party president.

In a statement, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has addressed his resignation as PML-N president to the party secretary general on 11th May 2024, saying Nawaz Sharif was deprived of the premiership and party president following his “unjust” disqualification in 2017.

“I am writing to address a pivotal moment in the history of our party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to its principles and values.

Reflecting on the tumultuous events of 2017, which resulted in the unjust disqualification of our esteemed leader and Quaid, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, from the Prime Minister’s office and the presidency of our party, I am reminded of the resilience and fortitude with which our party has faced adversity under his leadership,” Shehbaz Sharif said in his resignation.

In the face of adversity, he added that Nawaz Sharif entrusted him with the responsibility of assuming the party presidency, adding that it was a duty he had upheld with “utmost dedication and sincerity.”

However, Shehbaz added that he is cognizant that this role has always been viewed as a trust, or “amanaat”, bestowed upon him by Nawaz Sharif.

