AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.63%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 32.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.2%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.89%)
HUBC 137.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
HUMNL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.24%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.32%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
SNGP 70.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 12.8 (0.17%)
BR30 25,499 Decreased By -102 (-0.4%)
KSE100 74,033 Increased By 233.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 23,779 Increased By 155.5 (0.66%)
World Print 2024-05-14

King Charles appoints William to lead Harry’s old regiment

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles III officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William on Monday, in a rare joint engagement with his elder son and heir.

The head of state joined William at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, southern England, appointing him colonel-in-chief of his younger son Prince Harry’s old regiment.

The 75-year-old monarch’s decision to hand the role, which he held for 32 years, to William, 41, was seen as a snub to Harry when it was announced last year.

Harry, 39, is a former army captain and served as an Apache helicopter pilot with the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan.

But he has become estranged from his father and brother since leaving the royal family in early 2020 and moving to the United States with his American wife, Meghan.

The king, who announced he had cancer in February and is receiving treatment, said the event was bittersweet, as it was a “great joy” to attend but sad to hand over the baton after 32 years.

