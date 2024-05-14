AIRLINK 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.95%)
DFML 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
DGKC 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.63%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
FFBL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.81%)
HUBC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.64%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.04%)
OGDC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.21%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
SNGP 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.64%)
SSGC 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,740 Increased By 15 (0.19%)
BR30 25,508 Decreased By -93 (-0.36%)
KSE100 74,040 Increased By 241.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 23,778 Increased By 154.6 (0.65%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 13, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 14, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 13, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 14, 2024) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           37-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)        41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           45-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)        46-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        43-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      31-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        33-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          37-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            32-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        32-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:09 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:46 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather report weather forecast pakistan weather

Comments

200 characters

The Weather

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories