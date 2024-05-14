Pakistan Print 2024-05-14
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 13, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 14, 2024)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 45-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 46-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:09 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:46 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
