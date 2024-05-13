Khaadi named ‘Retail Brand of the Year’ at Hum Style Awards 2024
- Cricketer Shoaib Malik deemed 'Most Stylish Sports Personality'
Clothing giant ‘Khaadi’ was named ‘Retail Brand of the Year’ at this year’s Hum Style Awards that took place over the weekend, while cricketer Shoaib Malik was named ‘Most Stylish Sports Personality’.
Pakistani celebrities came out in droves to support the annual event that celebrates fashion, style and icons of the entertainment industry.
Attendees included actors Behroze Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal and Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, Erica Robin.
Fahad Hussayn was named best lawn designer, while Shehla Chatoor took the prize for bridal designer of the year.
Model and actor Kiran Malik was named ‘Most Stylish Actor’ while Shahroz Sabzwari took home the same prize for men.
Here is the complete list of the Hum Style Awards 2024 winners**
-
Rising Star Of The Year - Manto
-
Fashion Stylist Of The Year - Mamoon Tariq
-
Fashion Photographer Of The Year - Asad Bin Javed
-
Fashion Videographer Of The Year- Muzammil Garewal
-
Hair & Make-up Artist Of The Year - Qasim Liaqat
-
Fashion Art Director Of The Year- Hashim Ali
-
Fashion Model Of The Year (Female) - Abeer Asad
-
Fashion Model Of The Year (Male) - Sauban Umais
-
Designer Of The Year (Lawn) - Fahad Hussayn
-
Retail Brand Of The Year - Khaadi
-
Designer Of The Year (Pret Wear) - Rastah
-
Designer Of The Year (Men’s Year) - Muneeb Nawaz
-
Designer Of The Year (Bridal) - Shehla Chatoor
-
Most Stylish Content Creator Of The Year - Sona Rafiq
-
Most Stylish Performer Of The Year (Male & Female) - Faris Shafi and Asim Azhar
-
Most Stylish Sports Personality - Shoaib Malik
-
Most Stylish Actor (Female - Television) - Hania Aamir
-
Most Stylish Actor (Male- Television) - Shahroz Sabzwari
-
Most Stylish Actor (Female - Film) - Kiran Malik
-
Most Stylish Actor (Male - Film) - Fahad Mustafa
