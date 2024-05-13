Khaadi named ‘Retail Brand of the Year’ at Hum Style Awards 2024

Clothing giant ‘Khaadi’ was named ‘Retail Brand of the Year’ at this year’s Hum Style Awards that took place over the weekend, while cricketer Shoaib Malik was named ‘Most Stylish Sports Personality’.

Pakistani celebrities came out in droves to support the annual event that celebrates fashion, style and icons of the entertainment industry.

Attendees included actors Behroze Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal and Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, Erica Robin.

View this post on Instagram

Fahad Hussayn was named best lawn designer, while Shehla Chatoor took the prize for bridal designer of the year.

View this post on Instagram

Model and actor Kiran Malik was named ‘Most Stylish Actor’ while Shahroz Sabzwari took home the same prize for men.

‘Natural fit’: Pakistan’s fashion industry makes presence felt in Dubai

Here is the complete list of the Hum Style Awards 2024 winners**