WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
May 10, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 9-May-24 8-May-24 7-May-24 6-May-24
Chinese yuan 0.104968 0.104865 0.104892 0.104796
Euro 0.813952 0.814025 0.814763 0.814822
Japanese yen 0.004876 0.004892 0.004913
U.K. pound 0.94501 0.947006 0.949245
U.S. dollar 0.758435 0.757726 0.756793 0.756145
Algerian dinar 0.005636 0.005633 0.005631 0.00563
Australian dollar 0.498823 0.498508 0.499483 0.500039
Botswana pula 0.055541 0.055473 0.055501
Brazilian real 0.147066 0.148921 0.149552 0.149079
Brunei dollar 0.559772 0.558671 0.559717 0.559279
Canadian dollar 0.551715 0.552202 0.553506
Chilean peso 0.00081 0.000811 0.000814 0.000806
Czech koruna 0.032636 0.032588 0.032608
Danish krone 0.10912 0.109223 0.109241
Indian rupee 0.009083 0.009073 0.009063 0.009059
Israeli New Shekel 0.202736 0.204074 0.20333 0.202124
Korean won 0.000556 0.000558 0.000554
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46646 2.46415 2.46272 2.46061
Malaysian ringgit 0.15994 0.159639 0.159577 0.159474
Mauritian rupee 0.016347 0.016219 0.016301 0.016239
Mexican peso 0.044968 0.044813 0.044759 0.044756
New Zealand dollar 0.455516 0.453613 0.455022 0.45433
Norwegian krone 0.069237 0.06965 0.069844
Omani rial 1.97252 1.97068 1.96825 1.96657
Peruvian sol 0.203745 0.203439 0.203484
Philippine peso 0.013212 0.013236 0.013231 0.013171
Polish zloty 0.189249 0.18848 0.188934 0.188086
Qatari riyal 0.208361 0.208166 0.20791 0.207732
Russian ruble 0.008252 0.008305 0.008281
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202249 0.20206 0.201811 0.201639
Singapore dollar 0.559772 0.558671 0.559717 0.559279
South African rand 0.040901 0.040761 0.040969 0.040949
Swedish krona 0.069379 0.069751 0.070092
Swiss franc 0.833949 0.834024 0.835058
Thai baht 0.020544 0.020492 0.020577
Trinidadian dollar 0.112055 0.112161 0.112384
U.A.E. dirham 0.206517 0.206324 0.20607 0.205894
Uruguayan peso 0.019706 0.019717 0.019599 0.019715
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
