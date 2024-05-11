WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 10, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-May-24 8-May-24 7-May-24 6-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104968 0.104865 0.104892 0.104796 Euro 0.813952 0.814025 0.814763 0.814822 Japanese yen 0.004876 0.004892 0.004913 U.K. pound 0.94501 0.947006 0.949245 U.S. dollar 0.758435 0.757726 0.756793 0.756145 Algerian dinar 0.005636 0.005633 0.005631 0.00563 Australian dollar 0.498823 0.498508 0.499483 0.500039 Botswana pula 0.055541 0.055473 0.055501 Brazilian real 0.147066 0.148921 0.149552 0.149079 Brunei dollar 0.559772 0.558671 0.559717 0.559279 Canadian dollar 0.551715 0.552202 0.553506 Chilean peso 0.00081 0.000811 0.000814 0.000806 Czech koruna 0.032636 0.032588 0.032608 Danish krone 0.10912 0.109223 0.109241 Indian rupee 0.009083 0.009073 0.009063 0.009059 Israeli New Shekel 0.202736 0.204074 0.20333 0.202124 Korean won 0.000556 0.000558 0.000554 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46646 2.46415 2.46272 2.46061 Malaysian ringgit 0.15994 0.159639 0.159577 0.159474 Mauritian rupee 0.016347 0.016219 0.016301 0.016239 Mexican peso 0.044968 0.044813 0.044759 0.044756 New Zealand dollar 0.455516 0.453613 0.455022 0.45433 Norwegian krone 0.069237 0.06965 0.069844 Omani rial 1.97252 1.97068 1.96825 1.96657 Peruvian sol 0.203745 0.203439 0.203484 Philippine peso 0.013212 0.013236 0.013231 0.013171 Polish zloty 0.189249 0.18848 0.188934 0.188086 Qatari riyal 0.208361 0.208166 0.20791 0.207732 Russian ruble 0.008252 0.008305 0.008281 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202249 0.20206 0.201811 0.201639 Singapore dollar 0.559772 0.558671 0.559717 0.559279 South African rand 0.040901 0.040761 0.040969 0.040949 Swedish krona 0.069379 0.069751 0.070092 Swiss franc 0.833949 0.834024 0.835058 Thai baht 0.020544 0.020492 0.020577 Trinidadian dollar 0.112055 0.112161 0.112384 U.A.E. dirham 0.206517 0.206324 0.20607 0.205894 Uruguayan peso 0.019706 0.019717 0.019599 0.019715 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

