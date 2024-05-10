AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Bangladesh in fourth T20

AFP Published May 10, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh have already won the five-match series, their last at home before next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

Bangladesh made four changes, with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman coming into the side along with Soumya Sarkar and Tanvir Islam.

Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahmudullah were all rested.

Bangladesh recall Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s

Ryan Burl and Richard Ngarava returned for Zimbabwe.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (capt), Clive Madande, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (BAN)

TV Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

T20 World Cup 2024 Bangladesh VS Zimbabwe

Comments

200 characters

Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Bangladesh in fourth T20

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories