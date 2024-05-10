Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Bangladesh in fourth T20

DHAKA: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh have already won the five-match series, their last at home before next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

Bangladesh made four changes, with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman coming into the side along with Soumya Sarkar and Tanvir Islam.

Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahmudullah were all rested.

Ryan Burl and Richard Ngarava returned for Zimbabwe.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (capt), Clive Madande, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (BAN)

TV Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)