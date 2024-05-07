KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 283,995 tonnes of cargo comprising 91,949 tonnes of import cargo and 192,046 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 91,949 tonnes comprised of 91,949 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargos of 192,046 tonnes comprised of 99,898 tonnes of containerised cargo; 74,724 tonnes of clinkers; 231 tonnes of bulk cargo; 1813 tonnes of Bartie Lumps; 880 tonnes of rice and 14,500 tonnes of liquid cargo.

As many as 7,148 containers comprising of 2,841 containers of import and 4,307 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 599 of 20’s and 947 of 40’s loaded while 60 of 20’s and 144 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1645 of 20’s and 1073 of 40’s loaded containers while 18 of 20’s and 249 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eleven vessels Seamax Westport, Iconoc Artemis, Altair Sky, Star Blessing, Tsingtao Express, Hansa Europe, Delong, X-press Kaveri, One Matrix, Xin Ming Bo and Nympy Thets carrying containers, tankers and clinkers currently at the berths.

There were eleven ships namely Maritime Nordic,Vancouver, Garnet, Apiradee Naree, Peace Victoria, Lila Confidence, Star Blessing, X-press Carina, Alfred N, MSC Positano and MSC Rapallo sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 186,619 tonnes comprising of 147,691 tonnes of import cargo and 38928 tonnes of export cargo including 3,931 loaded and empty containers (1,920 TEUs imports and 2011 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 147,691 tonnes includes 32,640 tonnes of containerised cargo; 39,330 tonnes of coal; 63,821 tonnes of LNG; 10,400 tonnes of palm oil and 1,500 tonnes of Mogas.

The total export cargo of 38,928 tonnes includes 34,187 tonnes of containerised cargo and 4,741 tonnes of rice.

A total of NINE SHIPS WERE ENGAGED AT pqa berths during last 24 hours, out of them two ships Maersk Nyassa and Gaslong Sydney left the port today morning while another grain carrier Majestic Noor is expected to sail today afternoon. A container ship MSC Archemidis is expected to take berths at QICT on 6th May 2024.

