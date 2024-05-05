AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Siraj regains rhythm ahead of T20 World Cup

Reuters Published 05 May, 2024 01:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj produced a scintillating new-ball burst in Saturday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) victory against Gujarat Titans to ease concerns over his form ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The 30-year-old, who has been picked in the 15-member India squad for the T20 showpiece, to be co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, has struggled for form and rhythm in the ongoing IPL.

Siraj showed what he is capable of with the new ball against Gujarat as he dismissed opener Wriddhiman Saha and rival captain Shubman Gill in successive overs to help bundle out Gujarat for 147.

Bengaluru won by four wickets with 38 balls remaining and are now seventh in the points table following their fourth win in 11 matches.

“I haven’t bowled with the new ball too much this season,” Siraj, who was adjudged player of the match for his figures of 2-29, said. “But this felt great because that new ball is my strength.

“Last year I did really well with the new ball, I got a lot of wickets. Today’s performance brought back memories of last year.”

India’s in-form trio handed upgraded contracts

Siraj is one of the three specialist fast bowlers in India’s World Cup squad, and the right-arm quick was rested from the home game against Sunrisers last month.

“I had been playing red-ball cricket for a long time, and then suddenly a shift to white ball was not easy,” he said.

“I was lacking in rhythm initially. I felt something was lacking. But as I kept on practicing, I got my rhythm back.”

Bengaluru assistant coach Adam Griffith was pleased with Siraj’s return to form. “Siraj is a rhythm bowler. He’s the leader of our group,” Griffith said.

“He’s such an important part of what we’re trying to do. “So, having him up and going, swinging the ball again, bowling with good pace, and being aggressive is so important.”

Shubman Gill T20 World Cup Gujarat Titans 2024 Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bengaluru Adam Griffith

Comments

200 characters

India’s Siraj regains rhythm ahead of T20 World Cup

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

PM Shehbaz congratulates Sadiq Khan on his election as London’s Mayor

Canada PM hails 'rule of law' after arrests in Sikh separatist murder

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

Read more stories