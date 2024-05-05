AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi collects 1 goal, 5 assists as Inter Miami blast Red Bulls

Reuters Published 05 May, 2024 11:00am

Lionel Messi had an MLS-record six goal contributions, Luis Suarez scored three times and Matias Rojas recorded a brace as Inter Miami thumped the New York Red Bulls 6-2 on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Messi, who was named MLS Player of the Month for the month of April, scored once and added five assists as Miami (7-2-3, 24 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six matches and improved to 6-0-2 in league matches in which Messi has appeared in.

The loss snapped New York’s six-match unbeaten streak.

Dante Vanzeir and Emil Forsberg had the goals for the Red Bulls (4-2-5, 17 points), who dropped to 6-4-0 in regular-season play against Miami.

Miami scored twice in a two-minute span early in the second half to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Rojas was brought on for David Ruiz to start the second half and immediately made an impact, leveling the score at 1-1 in the 48th minute by putting a left-footed strike past a leaping Carlos Coronel.

Messi picked up an assist on the goal.

Then, in the 50th minute, Messi put a left-footed strike off a Suarez pass into the back of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

The Argentine has goals in his past seven league matches. Miami took a 3-1 lead in the 62nd minute, as Rojas put a Messi through ball up and over Coronel.

Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England

Suarez made it 4-1 in the 69th minute, redirecting a Messi pass for his eighth goal of the season.

In the 75th minute, Suarez completed a give-and-go with Messi to make it 5-1.

Suarez completed the hat trick in the 81st minute, taking a Messi through ball and getting around a diving Coronel for his 10th goal of the season. Forsberg was awarded a second-half stoppage-time penalty kick and scored to cut Miami’s lead to four.

Miami dominated time of possession in the first half, but it was New York that had two shots on target and a 1-0 lead at the halftime whistle.

The Red Bulls opened the scoring in the 30th minute.

Wikelman Jose Carmona’s strike hit the post, and the rebound bounced to Vanzeir, who put it past a diving Drake Callender for his second goal of the season.

Luis Suarez Lionel Messi

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi collects 1 goal, 5 assists as Inter Miami blast Red Bulls

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

Fake videos of Modi aides trigger political showdown in India election

Australian police shoot boy dead after stabbing with 'hallmarks' of terrorism

Read more stories