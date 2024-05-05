AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Wasa asked to start making arrangements for pre-monsoon rains

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood has asked the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) to start the preliminary arrangements for the pre-monsoon rains immediately.

He issued the instructions during a meeting with the Wasa officials on Saturday; Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed was also present.

During the meeting, the Commissioner briefed about the operations of various wings of Wasa. He was told that WASA was managing 4000 km of sewer and 76 km of drain system in the provincial capital. He was also told that online water connections, digital complaint management and other interventions have improved civic services in the city.

On this occasion, the Commissioner said the Wasa should make plans relating to sewerage systems and water supply systems while keeping in mind the 13 million population of Lahore.

“Comprehensive measures must be taken to save clean water and prevent it from being wasted,” he added and pointed out that the suburban areas of Lahore were facing sewage problems that should be resolved immediately.

The WASA MD said that the WASA has chalked out phase-wise planning for the entire city for the next five years, under which they will expand the provision of Wasa services in six sub-zones.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore, the Commissioner told Secretary Board Bushra Bibi and Controller Board of Examinations Zahid Mian that it was mandatory for them to monitor 567 examination centres daily during the ongoing examinations, adding that the monitoring teams must make unannounced visits to the examination centres. “Moreover, the work on CCTV monitoring of all examination centres must be completed soon,” he added.

He further said that the board is the most sensitive part of the education system and hence its creditability depends on complete transparency. He continued that no unauthorised person should enter the Lahore Board Secrecy Branch while a record of authorisation must also be kept. He advocated for adopting modern technology to facilitate the students of Lahore Board.

