Thai April inflation rises slightly, first time in 7 months

BANGKOK: Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.19% in April from a year earlier, versus a 0.47% year-on-year drop the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The April figure compared with a fall of 0.25% forecast in a Reuters poll and was the first time in seven months that inflation was positive. April’s core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.37%.

The rise could be attributed to a low base for electricity prices last year, the rise of agricultural prices, and a weak baht, Director of Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a press conference.

It was however the 12th consecutive month that inflation remained outside the central bank’s target range of 1%-3%. Rising global energy prices and prices of agricultural products rose due to a hot climate, Poonpong said.

The ministry maintained its inflation forecast for the year between 0.0%-1.0%. In the first four months ending in April, average CPI dropped 0.55% when compared with the same period a year earlier.