AIRLINK 72.13 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.23%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
DGKC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (4.04%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.15%)
FFBL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.57%)
HUBC 134.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.40 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.9%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.64%)
PIAA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
PPL 120.40 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.53%)
PRL 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.66%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
SEARL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.77%)
SNGP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (5.62%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
TRG 60.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.06%)
UNITY 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,490 Increased By 81.2 (1.1%)
BR30 24,512 Increased By 475.5 (1.98%)
KSE100 71,504 Increased By 837.6 (1.19%)
KSE30 23,444 Increased By 220 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai April inflation rises slightly, first time in 7 months

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 10:55am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.19% in April from a year earlier, versus a 0.47% year-on-year drop the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The April figure compared with a fall of 0.25% forecast in a Reuters poll and was the first time in seven months that inflation was positive. April’s core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.37%.

The rise could be attributed to a low base for electricity prices last year, the rise of agricultural prices, and a weak baht, Director of Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a press conference.

It was however the 12th consecutive month that inflation remained outside the central bank’s target range of 1%-3%. Rising global energy prices and prices of agricultural products rose due to a hot climate, Poonpong said.

Indonesia March inflation rate at highest in 7 months

The ministry maintained its inflation forecast for the year between 0.0%-1.0%. In the first four months ending in April, average CPI dropped 0.55% when compared with the same period a year earlier.

Consumer Price Index Thai April inflation

Comments

200 characters

Thai April inflation rises slightly, first time in 7 months

Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

FO responds to speculation: Govt has no plan to offer air bases to foreign govt

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on US economy worries

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon’s far side

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

Read more stories