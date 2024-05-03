AIRLINK 72.13 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.23%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
DGKC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (4.04%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.15%)
FFBL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.57%)
HUBC 134.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.40 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.9%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.64%)
PIAA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
PPL 120.40 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.53%)
PRL 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.66%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
SEARL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.77%)
SNGP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (5.62%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
TRG 60.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.06%)
UNITY 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,490 Increased By 81.2 (1.1%)
BR30 24,512 Increased By 475.5 (1.98%)
KSE100 71,504 Increased By 837.6 (1.19%)
KSE30 23,444 Increased By 220 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans, corn head for weekly gains as floods hit Brazil

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 10:29am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean and corn futures rose on Friday and were set for their second consecutive weekly gains as floods disrupted harvesting in top exporter Brazil and a leafhopper insect plague ate into Argentina’s corn crop.

Wheat futures climbed, but were on track for a weekly fall as traders moderated their concerns that dry weather in Russia and the United States would hit yields and supply.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $12.04-1/2 a bushel, while corn rose 0.7% to $4.62-3/4 a bushel and wheat added 1.2% to $6.11-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans touched their highest levels since March 26 and corn its highest since Jan. 8. Soybeans headed for a 2.3% weekly gain, with corn up 2.8%, while wheat lost so far 1.8% from last Friday’s close.

However, all three contracts hovered near four-year lows reached earlier this year amid plentiful supply, and speculators are still betting on lower prices.

Crops have been hit by flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s second-largest soybean and sixth-largest corn state, where the harvest is in its final stages.

“Crops are under a foot of water. We don’t know the extent of the damage because its still wet and the forecast is for further rain,” said Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia.

CBOT soybeans rebound

“The state could easily lose 1 million tons,” he said. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather in central Brazil are damaging corn that is nearing harvest and at a critical stage of development, Pistoia said.

Further south, leafcutter insects and adverse weather saw the Buenos Aires grains exchange slash its estimate for Argentina’s 2023/24 corn harvest by 3 millions metric tons to 46.5 tons.

Argentina is the world’s no. 3 corn exporter.

However, forecasts for rain in the United States and Canada are improving the yield outlook in those countries, offsetting bad news from South America, Pistoia said, predicting volatility in prices in the coming weeks.

Also weighing on soybeans are sharp losses in soyoil and crude oil prices this week.

The US dollar weakened, helping CBOT futures by making US farm goods cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

soybean

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans, corn head for weekly gains as floods hit Brazil

Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

FO responds to speculation: Govt has no plan to offer air bases to foreign govt

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on US economy worries

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon’s far side

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

Read more stories