AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Markets Print 2024-05-03

Indian shares log gains on less-hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Thursday as a less hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve on rate hikes eased market concerns, while a drop in overnight crude prices helped cool domestic inflation fears.

Blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 settled 0.19% higher at 22,648.2 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex appreciated 0.17% to 74,611.11.

The US central bank late on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged as expected by the markets and flagged hopes of no rate hikes in the near term.

The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps rose 0.04%, while the mid-caps gained 0.5%, outperforming the benchmarks.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remark that “a rate increase is unlikely” is regarded by the market as dovish, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Market sentiments were also powered by gains in the Nifty energy index - which was up 1.1% - driven by an overnight drop in global oil prices amid rising hopes of a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East.

Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corp gained between 3.9% and 7.7%.

Indian shares Nifty 50

