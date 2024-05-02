Katcha area dacoits, street criminals: Zardari directs Sindh CM to launch grand operation

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari presiding over a special law & order meeting at the CM House directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to launch a large-scale operation against street criminals in Karachi, dacoits in the Katcha area and drug traffickers throughout the province in close coordination with other provinces.

“I have zero tolerance for the illegal occupation of lands and it must be stopped once and for all,” Zardari firmly stated to the chief minister. He asked the chief minister to provide a posting tenure to police officers, monitor their performance and remove them when they fail to deliver.

Furthermore, Zardari instructed the chief minister to ensure that foreign nationals living and working in Sindh are provided with foolproof security. He emphasized the need to particularly look after the Chinese working on the CPEC projects.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Minister Energy Nasir Shah, Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, PSCM Agha Wasif, DG Rangers Maj. Gen Azhar Waqas, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary to President Shakeel Malik, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, provincial heads of different agencies, FIA Director Zaeem Shaikh and others.

At the outset, the CM warmly welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari and informed him that general law & order concerning Street Crime in Karachi and the dacoits factor in the Katcha area has improved. He mentioned the peaceful conduct of the Iranian president’s visit and one-day stay in Karachi. “The conduct of PSL and international cricket matches, and religious events are manifestations of the improved law 7 order situation,” he said.

Shah told the president that he had been monitoring law & order situation in the province daily and kept reviewing the situation through meetings and instructions to the law enforcement agencies.

Law & Order: IG Police gave a detailed briefing to the president.

The President was told that crimes against persons during the first four months of the year were reported at 5,357 as against 5,259 during the corresponding period of 2023 showing a decrease of 172 cases. Crime against property was 10,757 in 2024 while they were 9,782 in 2023 showing an increase of 975 cases. Similarly, local and special law cases have shown a decrease of 785 cases by reporting 9,040 cases.

To a question, Zardari was told that in January 252.32 Street crime cases were reported and in February the number of street crime cases was 251.96. The trend of street crime decreased in March and April when 243.35 and 166.2 cases were reported respectively.

To another question, the President was told that out of 48 cases of street crime which claimed 49 lives 27 [cases] have been detected by arresting 43 accused and 13 were killed in encounters. Similarly, out of 136 cases in which 174 persons were injured 49 have been detected by arresting 114 accused and nine were killed in encounters.

The Chief Minister informed the President that Karachi, in 2014, was ranked sixth in the world crime index but has now dropped to 82 in 2024. He presented data stating that Chicago, USA, was ranked 39 with a crime index of 66.2, Birmingham, UK, was ranked 46 with a crime index of 63.8, Dhaka was ranked 52 with a crime index of 62.6, Kuala Lumpur was ranked 59 with a crime index of 61.5, Washington was ranked 64 with a crime index of 60.7, Delhi was ranked 74 with a crime index of 59.02, Tehran was ranked 81 with a crime index of 56.6, and Karachi was ranked 82 with a crime index of 56.5. The Chief Minister mentioned that the rank and crime index of major cities in the world were higher than Karachi’s. At this, President Zardari said that those countries might have higher crime rates for certain reasons, but Karachi has a high crime rate without any tangible reasons.

The steps taken by the police to control street crime include the re-activation of Shaheen Force with the deployment of 386 motorcycles, revamping of Madadgar-15 with the deployment of an additional 168 vehicles and 120 Motorbikes, E-Tagging of repeat offenders (Proposal for 4000 devices), Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project for 40 toll plazas of Sindh having ANPR and facial recognition cameras.

President Asif Zardari directed the chief minister to control street crime by launching a special operation. “The operation must deliver results so that confidence of the citizens could be developed,” he said.

President Zardari said that the stolen/snatched vehicles and mobile phones were sold in the market in parts which was not secret to police and others. “Why the police were not taking operations against the markets and people involved in the business of stolen/snatched vehicles and mobile sets,” he questioned and directed the CM to start action against them and report the progress to him.

MQM-P leader and federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui welcoming the President’s meeting on law & order in Karachi would develop the confidence of the citizens in the government. He requested the president to hold such meetings every month.

Katcha Area: President Zardari was told that 107 police pickets have been established along the left bank of the River Indus Since February 2023. IG Police said that 609 people have been saved from kidnapping through honey traps. He added that the successful strategy of saving people from the honey trap led to forced kidnapping. President directed the Chief Minister to set up police pickets on the right bank of the River to cover the Katcha area of Shikarpur and Kashmore districts.

To a question, the President was told that during the last four months, Jan to April 2024, 103 persons were kidnapped, of them, 76 were reported, and 47 were unreported. The police recovered 104 and 19 were outstanding.

To a question, Zardari was told that the police during the operation against dacoits killed 63, injured 120, arrested 418 and recovered 469 weapons of different kinds during the said four months. In the operation, 17 policemen embraced Shahadat and 27 were injured.

President Asif Zardari has directed the chief minister to intensify the ongoing operation against the dacoits. He emphasized that anyone involved or behind the kidnapping cases must be dealt with severely to set an example for others. Kidnapping for ransom is a serious crime, and it must be dealt with accordingly.

President Asif Zardari directed the Sindh Chief Minister to complete the Karachi Safe City project on war footing and start fencing/dualisation of the Northern bypass to make entry and exit points effective. He also directed the CM to start development works along both sides of the River Indus, particularly in the area of Rounti to Gemro and Guddu to Garhi Tegho.

Zardari directed Sindh chief minister to engage notables to resolve tribal feuds in the Katcha areas so that its social aspect could also be covered.

The president directed the federal interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to develop effective coordination for tri-border management amongst Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. The CM told the President that out of 618 police stations he has approved 200 repair/reconstruction.

The President of Pakistan directed the chief minister to expedite work on the Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge so that law & order could be improved in the areas. At this, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that he has provided necessary security to the engineers working at the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge so that work could be completed at the earliest.

President Zardari instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to obtain necessary approvals for Sindh police for the procurement of sensitive weapons, equipment, and gadgets from the federal government.

Narcotics: The President was told that a special operation against the drug mafia was in progress by the police and Rangers. At this, Minister Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department Minister Sharjeel Memon said that his department has also started operation.

The President of Pakistan instructed the Police, Rangers, ET&NC department, and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to enhance their coordination and work. The aim is to launch a joint operation against drug traffickers and criminals in a well-coordinated manner, he said.

Additionally, Mr Zardari has directed the Sindh Chief Minister to take necessary measures to prevent drug penetration into educational institutions. He emphasized the need to protect children from this menace and directed the provincial government to launch an awareness campaign for parents and teachers. T

MQM-P delegation meets: A delegation of MQM-P led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on President Asif Ali Zardari at CM House and congratulated him on his election as President for the second tenure. The President of Pakistan thanked the MQM-P delegation for congratulating them.

The MQM-P delegation discussed the street crime issue in the city with the President. The President assured the MQM-P delegation that he would personally monitor the situation and would get it improved. “This is an important issue, therefore I have come here to review the overall law & order situation at the CM House,” the President added.

