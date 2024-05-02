SRB collects Rs185.2bn in 9MFY2023-24

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs185.2 billion during the first nine months of 2023-24 showing an increase of 29 percent compared to the nine months of the last financial year.

Chairman SRB Wasif Memon called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday and briefed him about the revenue collections of his organisation (SRB).

During the nine months of the financial year 2023-24, the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected record revenue of Rs185.2 billion, representing a substantial increase from the Rs143.3 billion collected during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

This achievement signifies a year-on-year growth of 29 percent, the CM said and added that despite encountering various challenges, including the broader economic slowdown, the SRB has demonstrated resilience and efficiency in revenue collection.

It may be noted that during April 2024 SRB collected Rs18.8 billion, compared to Rs15.2 billion in April 2023, posting a growth of 23 percent.

