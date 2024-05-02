AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
May 02, 2024
World Print 2024-05-02

Email bomb threat hoax: Dozens of schools in Delhi’s region evacuated

Reuters Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 05:23am

NEW DELHI: Dozens of schools in India’s national capital region were evacuated on Wednesday after they received a bomb threat by email, police said, adding that “nothing objectionable” was found during searches of the schools.

More than 50 schools in Delhi and the adjoining suburb of Noida received the threatening email, officials said, triggering panic among parents and prompting schools to send students home.

Television visuals showed parents standing outside the gates of schools across the region waiting to pick up children, as police teams, dog squads, and bomb disposal squads checked the premises.

The hoax affected thousands of school children from grades 1-12.

“Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol...It appears that these calls seem to be hoax,” Delhi Police said in a statement. Police did not release any further details about the threat.

Security agencies were taking “all necessary steps”, the home ministry said on X.

India Indian police Email bomb threat schools in Delhi

