Lahore's new commissioner assumes charge

LAHORE: The new Commissioner Lahore Division, Zaid Bin Maqsood, assumed the charge on Wednesday after replacing Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Former Commissioner Lahore Division Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa relinquished the charge after he was transferred to Islamabad and was appointed as Islamabad Chief Commissioner.

The new Commissioner is a senior officer of PAS Grade 20 and has been appointed on many important positions. He previously held the post of Secretary Services Punjab.

On assuming the charge, Zaid Bin Maqsood presented a farewell shield to the former Commissioner and toured the Commissioner's office. On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid paid tribute to the services of Randhawa for Lahore.

