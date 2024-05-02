AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-02

Lahore's new commissioner assumes charge

Recorder Report Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 05:21am

LAHORE: The new Commissioner Lahore Division, Zaid Bin Maqsood, assumed the charge on Wednesday after replacing Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Former Commissioner Lahore Division Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa relinquished the charge after he was transferred to Islamabad and was appointed as Islamabad Chief Commissioner.

The new Commissioner is a senior officer of PAS Grade 20 and has been appointed on many important positions. He previously held the post of Secretary Services Punjab.

On assuming the charge, Zaid Bin Maqsood presented a farewell shield to the former Commissioner and toured the Commissioner's office. On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid paid tribute to the services of Randhawa for Lahore.

Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid Bin Maqsood Islamabad Chief Commissioner

