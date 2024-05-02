CDA continues action against illegal housing societies

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday continued operation against illegal housing societies in Zone Four of Islamabad, sealing illegal societies offices.

According to CDA, the offices made for the management and publicity of the illegal societies were being sealed. The administrative office of an illegal housing scheme, Rawal Enclave, was also sealed.

The action was taken against the illegal housing scheme, Rawal Enclave, for illegally buying and selling plots in violation of the provisions of Capital Development Authority Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulation 1992 and ICT Building Control Regulation 2020.

The authority management repeatedly warned the public through newspaper advertisements to avoid buying plots in illegal housing schemes and to ensure before investing that the sponsor of the society has obtained NOC from CDA after fulfilling the conditions.

Citizens can also check the latest status of housing societies and details of approved layout plans from the website of Capital Development Authority (CDA); i.e. www.cda.gov.pk

Apart from this, legal action under CDA Ordinance MLR 63, MLR 82, and Environmental Protection 2008 including Landscape Ordinance 5/4 should also be taken against the owners of illegal housing societies by the administration of Capital Development Authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024