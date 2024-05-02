AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
‘Oye Chote’ delivers powerful message on child labour

May 2, 2024

LAHORE: In honour of International Labour Day, the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra organized a stirring presentation of the play “Oye Chote”.

Punjab’s Secretary of Labour and Manpower, Muhammad Naeem Ghous, paid tribute to the resilience of all workers and acknowledged their indispensable role in society.

The drama was written by Dr Ahmed Bilal, produced by Ayesha Bilal, and directed by Mian Ahmed. “Oye Chote” skilfully addressed the poignant issue of child labour, drawing accolades for its powerful portrayal by the talented cast. With every gripping scene, the Natak Production ignited a fervent outcry for the rights of children, exposing the dark underbelly of exploitation that stains our society.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Ali Basra emphasized the significance of Labour Day, stressing the need to discourage child labour and ensure access to education for all children.

Featuring performances by Mian Ahmed, Usama Butt, Salman, Junaid Kamran, Manahil, Sara, Waqas, Wase, Ahmed Chaudhry, Sara Imran, Nazia, and more, the play captivated audiences who praised the artists’ remarkable rendition.

