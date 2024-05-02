Admin Pool of FBR: PCS, IRS concerned over placement of senior-most officers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) and Inland Revenue Service (IRS) conveyed their concerns to the tax authorities about the placement of senior most officers of both services on the Admin Pool of the FBR.

The office-bearers of the Officers Association of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) and the Interim Committee of the Inland Revenue Service

(IRS) met Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman FBR in his office and accused that non-transparent and arbitrary method was adopted for recent profiling & placing of the senior most officers of both services on the Admin Pool of FBR.

Both the groups have also released details of the meeting through their tweets.

One of the top FBR Member Afaq Ahmed Quershi was promoted to grade-21 and received President’s Award (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) for his successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since 2021 as focal person for Pakistan. The Presidency announced that he was the main official behind completion of the IMF programmes. The top tax policy expert of Pakistan was transferred to the Admin Pool, who was a key official for carrying out negotiations with the IMF. Such kinds of transfers to Admin Pool have created a wrong impression among the entire tax machinery of the country. They expressed their resentment at the media trial of these officers in particular, and the two services in general, which is damaging the morale & performance of officers of both services.

Both the Associations expressed the sentiments of the officers who are feeling threatened & harassed, because the due process provided under the law, rules & regulations for dealing with inefficiency, misconduct & integrity issues has not been observed. Moreover, the Field Formations have been collecting revenue despite adverse economic situation, but efforts of the officers in establishing writ of the state remain neglected by concerned authorities. The FBR has met assigned revenue targets so far with the tireless efforts of these officers.

The chairman FBR stated that transfer posting remains a prerogative of government. However, placement in Admin Pool has been done to comply with the government’s directives. A Zoom meeting of all officers of Customs & IRS will be arranged at the earliest wherein the chairman will explain how the current situation developed. The chairman further assured the Association members that his office will request for a meeting of both the Associations with the prime minister and the officers can exercise their lawful rights to register their concerns.

It is pertinent to mention here that the officers of both the services do not condone any corrupt practice; however caution and transparency of accountability should be in place, in view of conflict of interest of other stakeholders. The recent developments would undermine working conditions of officers of both services who are united in asserting that it’s the country’s loss more than the departments. At this critical time when only 2 months are left in fiscal year 2023-24, this hostile environment created on whimsical grounds will be detrimental towards the achievement of revenue targets.

