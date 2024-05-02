AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-02

IHC to resume hearing of plea against ban on ‘X’ today

Terence J Sigamony Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Thursday (May 2) resume hearing of a petition against the ban on social media site, X (formerly Twitter).

A single bench of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition moved by Ehtisham Abbasi against the closure of X which has remained largely restricted in Pakistan since February 17.

Previously, Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, on behalf of the ministry, submitted a report in court in response to the petition challenging the ban on the social media platform.

The Interior Ministry informed the bench that the ban on social networking site X, was necessary following the platform’s failure to address concerns regarding its misuse.

The report also requested the court to dismiss the petition stating that “no right of the petitioner has been deprived”. It added that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban. It further said that the petition against the closure of X is contrary to law and facts.

The FIA Cybercrime Wing had requested X to ban accounts that were propagating against the chief justice. It noted that X officials ignored the requests of the FIA Cybercrime Wing and did not respond, following which the decision to temporarily close the site was taken.

The report stated that at the request of intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Interior issued orders for the closure of X on February 17, 2024, aimed at safeguarding the national security and law and order situation.

It maintained that the decision to impose a ban on Twitter/X in Pakistan was made in the interest of upholding national security, maintaining public order, and preserving the integrity of our nation.

Social media platforms are being used indiscriminately to spread extremist ideas and false information. X is being used as a tool by some nefarious elements to undermine law and order and promote instability, said the report.

It also stated that the closure of X is not against Article 19 of the Constitution and is in response to the rising security concerns that led to the ban on many social media platforms, even around the world.

The ministry maintained that the social media platform’s closure is not intended to curtail freedom of expression or access to information, but is aimed at the responsible use of social media platforms in accordance with the law.

It continued that the Ministry of Interior is the protector of the citizens of Pakistan and responsible for national stability. The report mentioned that social media platform TikTok was also banned by the government earlier, adding that the ban was lifted after TikTok signed an agreement to abide by Pakistani law.

The IHC chief justice said that another petition had been filed on the disruption of social media platform and the court is also issuing notices to the respondents and seeking a reply on the new plea.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq X formerly Twitter

Comments

200 characters

IHC to resume hearing of plea against ban on ‘X’ today

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

Read more stories