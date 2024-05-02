Pakistan condemns Herat mosque attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, resulting in loss of life and injuries.

“The people and government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the people of Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in this hour of grief,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

She added that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including despicable attacks on places of worship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024