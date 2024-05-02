AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
KP governor meets Nawaz

Published 02 May, 2024

LAHORE: KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali met the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at his Raiwind residence on Wednesday and discussed various matters, sources said.

During the meeting, views were exchanged over affairs in the KP, the sources said, adding: “Haji Ghulam Ali expressed good wishes for Nawaz Sharif.” It may be noted that Haji Ghulam Ali was appointed KP Governor in the last caretaker government on the advice of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and on the recommendations of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is unhappy after the February 8 polls saying “Those, who kept JUI-F out of parliament, must listen that we will raise our voice against their injustices and cruelties on streets.” He said those, who had constantly raised concerns over the rigged elections held in 2018, were silent on the rigging in the February 8 elections.

