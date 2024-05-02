AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
IMARAT Group celebrates inauguration of new head office in Islamabad

Published 02 May, 2024

ISLAMABAD: In a significant stride towards real estate innovation, IMARAT Group inaugurated its new head office, within the tower 1 of Mall of IMARAT. This event marks a notable milestone in the development of IMARAT Downtown.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, reflected on the significance of this development, saying, “At IMARAT, we’re making remarkable strides. Opening our head office in Mall of IMARAT is a clear indication of our progress and firm resolve. This building is at the core of IMARAT Downtown, which integrates residential comfort with commercial prosperity, all within an ecologically friendly design aimed at sustainability.”

Farhan Javed, Group Director at Graana.com, emphasized the innovative aspects of the project: “The launch of our head office signifies more than just physical growth; it represents our commitment to pioneering new standards in real estate. Mall of IMARAT Tower is just the beginning. We are setting the stage for a series of developments that will transform Islamabad’s skyline and offer unprecedented amenities.”

Sharjeel A. Ehmer, Group Director at Agency21, added, “As part of the larger IMARAT Downtown, Mall of IMARAT serves as a central piece in our vision to create a multifaceted urban hub. It reflects our focus on integrating luxury with accessibility, providing an elite yet inclusive environment for all.”

