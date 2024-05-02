Minister announces up-gradation of Pakistan Coast Guards

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced upgradation of Pakistan Coast Guards.

Mohsin Naqvi presided over an important meeting at the headquarters of Pakistan Coast Guards in Karachi on Wednesday. Addressing the participants, the interior minister said Pakistan Coast Guards will be upgraded on modern lines and Coastal Guards have to play an important role in anti-smuggling operations.

According to a press release, Mohsin Naqvi saw the items to be seized during the anti-smuggling operation at the headquarters of the Pakistan Coastal Guards. He also inspected the bus and van seized during the anti-smuggling operation.

DG Pakistan Coast Guards Brigadier Ghulam Abbas briefed about the seized items and the routes used for smuggling.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also shown the hidden parts of the smuggled items inside the bus. Mohsin Naqvi visited the monitoring room of Pakistan Coast Guards and observed the surveillance system of the coastal areas through CCTV cameras. He appreciated the performance of Pakistan Coast Guard regarding anti-smuggling operations.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered the Pakistan Coast Guard to conduct intensive anti-smuggling operations and announced the upgrade of the Pakistan Coast Guard, saying that the Pakistan Coast Guard would be upgraded on modern lines. Coastal guards have an important role to play in anti-smuggling drives. Pakistan Coast Guards have to play a more active role to stop smuggling from the coastal areas. He said that despite fewer resources the performance of the Coast Guards is excellent.

Interior Minister held an important meeting at the headquarters of the Pakistan Coast Guard. The meeting was attended by the federal interior secretary, senior officials and officers of the Pakistan Coast Guards. He said that anti-smuggling operation is essential for the stability of the economy. Pakistan Coast Guards is doing excellent work for anti-smuggling.

A lot of expectations are attached to this force. At present, smuggling is destroying our economy. Earlier there was a belief and today this belief has become even stronger that only the Pakistan Coastal Guards can effectively stop smuggling. He said that Pakistan Coast Guards is directly related to the strength of the economy.

The hard work of Pakistan Coast Guard will give stability to Pakistan’s economy. The Pakistan Coast Guard is doing a commendable job despite limited resources. The requirements of Pakistan Coast Guards will be met. This is our right and duty. Insha Allah, the entire force will carry forward the anti-smuggling operation with full force.

The interior minister was briefed on the professional affairs of the Pakistan Coast Guards. In which the responsibilities of the Coast Guards and the efforts made to prevent all kinds of smuggling, especially anti-drugs, were mentioned.

Interior Minister will be briefed about the professional training of Pakistan Coast Guards and steps taken to prevent smuggling. Details of drugs, alcohol and other general items were explained.

Appreciating the professional performance of the institution, the high determination, courage and efforts of the jawans, especially in the field of counter-narcotics, the Interior Minister said that Pakistan Coast Guards is the only force performing its duties simultaneously on land and sea, which has an important role not only in peace time but also in any difficult and war situation. Therefore, the government will provide all possible support and necessary resources to make the Pakistan Coast Guards more active and strong.

The federal interior secretary and officials of the Pakistan Coast Guard were also present on the occasion.