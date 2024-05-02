Shaikh Rashid made convener of FPCCI body

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Shaikh Rashid Alam as the Convener of Standing Committee on “Youth Empowerment and Recognition”, effective immediately.

This prestigious appointment was made by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, in recognition of Shaikh Rashid Alam’s extensive experience and outstanding leadership in the field of entrepreneurship development.

The notification of this appointment was issued by FPCCI on Monday, April 29, 2024, marking a significant milestone in Shaikh Rashid Alam’s distinguished career. This appointment underscores his substantial influence and commitment to empowering the youth sector in Pakistan.

