UAE CG visits KGTL on Labour Day

KARACHI: Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi, paid a visit to Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL), a subsidiary of AD Ports Group to express appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the workers on the occasion of May 01.

During his visit, Consul General spent valuable time engaging with the workers. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Khurram Aziz Khan, CEO of KGTL.

Consul General expressed his admiration for the invaluable services rendered by the port workers, acknowledging their pivotal role in the development and prosperity of nations.

He emphasised that workers are the backbone of every country’s economy and highlighted the significant contribution of Pakistani workers to the development of the United Arab Emirates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024