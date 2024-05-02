Pakistan’s elite and the art of deception

“The ends justify the means,” Machiavelli’s famous adage, permitting rulers to forsake moral high grounds in favour of maintaining power and control, is something that rings in my mind every time I look at our national discourse on media.

How deceiving is the elite of all ilk and colour who so loftily talk about poverty eradication, social uplift and governance, all in one breath and later stick to their extractive ways without batting an eye.

Surely, we find many masters of the art of deception walking on the path so famously paved by Machiavelli in his book, “The Prince” in our corridors of power.

To some, Machiavelli’s quote is a blueprint for tyranny, while for others it’s a realist’s guide to navigating the treacherous waters of political leadership. This debate finds a contemporary echo in Pakistan, where the concept of elite capture not only mirrors Machiavellian principles but also illustrates a stark reality.

In this context, elite capture is a phenomenon where a minority—the elite—exerts disproportionate influence over the majority, manipulating political, economic, and social frameworks to their advantage.

In this piece, we will try to explore the parallels between Machiavellian political strategy and the manoeuvres of Pakistan’s elites, highlighting how practices such as misallocation of public funds, abuse of authority, and disregard for the rule of law betray ethical governance and exacerbate socio-economic divides.

The capture of resources and power by a select few has consistently harmed the nation’s institutional and governance frameworks. Powerful political dynasties, feudal lords, and influential business tycoons have historically monopolized resources, severely hampering democratic processes and fostering a breeding ground for corruption, nepotism, and societal inequality.

Much like Machiavelli’s ideal ruler, who manipulates and deceives to consolidate their reign, Pakistan’s elites have been accused of prioritizing personal gains over the welfare of the populace. This elite capture has contributed to the proliferation of poverty, unemployment, and disenfranchisement among the masses.

At the heart of Pakistan’s governance challenges lies a political system characterized by patronage networks that prioritize personal gain, dynastic politics that perpetuate power within specific families, and weak institutional checks and balances that fail to uphold transparency and accountability.

Political parties often function as vehicles for personal gain rather than vehicles for public service, with powerful elites using their positions to enrich themselves and their allies. This has led to a lack of accountability, transparency, and effective governance, eroding public trust in institutions and exacerbating social tensions.

Corruption permeates all levels of society in Pakistan, ranging from petty bribery that affects daily interactions to grand corruption involving high-ranking officials and influential businessmen, leading to a breakdown of trust in institutions and hindering socio-economic progress.

The culture of impunity surrounding corruption has undermined the rule of law and discouraged investment, hindering economic growth and development. Moreover, corruption in essential services such as healthcare and education has disproportionately affected the poor, further aggravated socio-economic inequality and perpetuating a cycle of poverty.

Pakistan’s economy faces numerous structural challenges, including a reliance on agriculture, a large informal sector, and a mismanaged energy sector that generates more without capability to transmit and distribute properly. Limited access to credit, inadequate infrastructure, and bureaucratic red tape further hinders entrepreneurship and investment, stifling economic growth and job creation.

Moreover, Pakistan’s tax base is narrow, with the burden falling disproportionately on salaried individuals and formal businesses, while the wealthy elite often evade taxes through loopholes and offshore accounts.

The nexus between politics and business deepens these economic challenges, as powerful elite use their political influence to secure lucrative contracts, monopolize key industries, and evade regulatory scrutiny. This has created a skewed economic landscape characterized by oligopolies, rent-seeking behavior, and a lack of competition, hindering innovation, productivity, and economic diversification.

Despite significant investments in social welfare programmes, all with myriads of names including the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and the Ehsaas programme, poverty remains widespread, particularly in rural areas and among marginalized communities.

Political instability and security concerns further compound Pakistan’s economic and governance challenges, deterring foreign investment, undermining investor confidence, and disrupting economic activity.

Persistent conflicts that border on the edge of insurgency, coupled with periodic outbreaks of violence and terrorism, have exacted a heavy toll on the economy, diverting resources away from development and relegating social uplift as the last priority.

In recent years, Pakistan has faced mounting external debt and balance of payments pressures, leading to repeated cycles of IMF bailouts and austerity measures. While these interventions have provided short-term relief, they have imposed significant social costs, including cuts to public spending, job losses, and rising inflation.

Moreover, the conditions attached to IMF loans, such as fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, have often done more harm than good to the common man.

The socio-political landscape of Pakistan serves as evidence of the profoundly negative effects of using Machiavellian tactics in governance. The prioritization of personal or group interests above those of the general public has led to an erosion of trust in public institutions, stunted economic development, and the prevalence of social unrest.

Pakistan’s example serves well as evidence that our elite while following Machiavelli’s philosophy have led the nation into tyranny and moral bankruptcy. This unchecked authority, grounded in moral relativism, has not only perpetuated a cycle of inequality but also rendered the state vulnerable to internal and external threats, including extremism, militancy, and separatist movements.

Despite the grim realities presented by the prevailing elite capture, which has drawn its inspiration from Machiavelli’s playbook, there is a flicker of hope for Pakistan’s future governance.

Civil society organizations, grassroots movements, and a vibrant independent media landscape have begun challenging the entrenched power structures. Additionally, the rise of an informed and engaged younger generation poses a significant challenge to the status quo, providing a potential catalyst for wide-ranging social and political reforms.

To break free from the clutches of elite capture and transition towards a more equitable and just society, Pakistanis (please note it’s the people) must actively promote ethical leadership, enforce accountability mechanisms, and empower civil society to hold the elite class to task. Following a governance model that places the public good and democratic principles at its core is imperative for Pakistan’s progress.

The entrenchment of elite power at the expense of public welfare underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift towards ethical, inclusive governance.

The path forward must be paved with accountability, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to the collective good. If Pakistanis aspire to break free from the cyclic oppression of elitism and realize a promise of prosperity and social justice for everyone, then the only way forward is through focussed and consistent reforms. While this path is not paved with roses, rather currently it may look like hell, but as Churchill Said, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

