AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-02

Banks, miners pull down Australian shares

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

SYDNEY: Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street slump overnight, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, while upbeat US retail sales data doused hopes of an early interest rate cut.

The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 1.2% to 7,569.9.

Data showed US labour costs rose more than expected in the last quarter amid a rise in wages and benefits, confirming the surge in inflation early this year would possibly delay a much-anticipated interest rate cut later this year.

Investors now await the Fed’s policy decision later in the day, which is likely to keep the cash rate unchanged, with attention focused on the timeline of US interest rate cuts.

Markets expect a 98.4% chance of the Fed holding the interest rates today, as compared to 90.7%, a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

“We think the Fed comments will be skewed towards the hawkish side, but there could be some silver lining as crude prices have fallen considerably,” said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group.

Glenn added the Reserve Bank of Australia could maintain a longer restrictive stance as well but less than the Fed since the economy and household consumption plummeted in consecutive quarters, thus reducing the pressure on the RBA.

In Sydney, miners led the fall, dropping by near 2% on weaker metal prices.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost between 0.8% and 2.6%. Financials sub-index slipped by 0.7%, with Westpac , Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ Group down between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

Comments

200 characters

Banks, miners pull down Australian shares

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

Read more stories