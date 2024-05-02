AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Ukraine’s April grain exports rise

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

KYIV: Ukraine’s grain exports rose to 6.3 million metric tons in April from 5.5 million in March, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

That included 4.1 million tons of corn, 1.9 million tons of wheat and 231,000 tons of barley, the data showed. Ukraine’s grain exports for the 2023/24 July-June marketing season stood at 41.4 million tons as of May 1 versus 41.6 million a year earlier.

Exports have included 15.8 million tons of wheat, 22.9 million tons of corn and 2.2 million tons of barley. An industry source had said last month that Ukraine’s grain exports could total 6-7 million tons in April despite Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Black Sea.

Ukraine typically sends about 95% of its grain exports via its Black Sea ports. The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

The ministry has said the 2024 combined grain and oilseed crop could fall to 74 million tons including 52.4 million tons of grain.Reuters Furthermore, Ukraine hopes to store around 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas for foreign companies and traders this winter, up 60% from last year, despite Russian airstrikes on the country’s energy infrastructure, the head of Ukraine’s state energy firm said. Storing gas helps Ukraine to collect revenues while providing Europe with additional supply flexibility after the continent cut Russian gas imports because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive of Naftogaz, told Reuters Russia had attacked the firm’s infrastructure five times since March, in the first such attacks since the war began in February 2022.

