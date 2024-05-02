AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-02

Oil falls to 7-week low on surprise build in US storage

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 3% to a seven-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in US crude stocks, the prospect of a Middle East ceasefire agreement and persistent US inflation dampening the expected pace of interest rate cuts and oil demand growth.

Brent futures fell $2.52, or 2.9%, to $83.81 a barrel by 12:23 p.m. EDT (1623 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.58, or 2.1%, to $79.35.

That put both benchmarks on track to close at their lowest levels since March 12 and also pushed both into technically oversold territory for the first time since December 2023.

In other energy markets, US diesel futures were on track to close at their lowest since July 2023, while US gasoline was on track to drop to a seven-week low.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms added a surprising 7.3 million barrels of crude into stockpiles during the week ended April 26.

That compares with the 1.1 million barrel withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and the 4.9 million barrel increase shown in data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group.

“The crude build is a big one. At this time of year, we should be drawing down on crude oil as more barrels go through the refinery,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, told Reuters.

In addition to the increase in crude stockpiles, EIA also reported a surprising 0.3-million barrel build in gasoline inventories. Analysts expected gasoline stocks would decline by 1.1 million barrels.

In the Middle East, expectations that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas could be in sight have grown following a renewed push by the United States and Egypt, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to go ahead with a long-promised assault on Rafah.

Oil prices Oil US inflation energy markets US diesel

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls to 7-week low on surprise build in US storage

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

Read more stories