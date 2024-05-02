OICCI Women Empowerment Awards 2023: Nestle Pakistan recognized

KARACHI: Nestle Pakistan was recognised at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women Empowerment Awards 2023, held in Karachi, becoming the first runner-up.

The acknowledgement serves as a reaffirmation of Nestle Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive culture, particularly in a country where there is a significant gender gap and limited female participation in the workforce.

Upon receiving the award, Masam Abbas, Nestlé Pakistan’s Gender Diversity Champion and Business Executive Officer – Juices, said, “Long-term prosperity hinges on the provision of equal opportunities for women to realize their full potential. We have made considerable efforts to not only integrate these principles within our organization but also extend them beyond our boundaries.”

“Diversity goals, which are an essential component of each function’s comprehensive business plan, are championed by leaders at all levels within the company. This not only shows Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment and dedication to women empowerment, in line with UN SDGs 5 – Gender Equality, 8 – Decent Work & Economic Growth and 10 – Reduced Inequalities, but also motivates us to continue our mission further,” he said.

