Pakistan Women’s squad announced for England tour

BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 06:31pm

The newly-appointed seven-member women’s national selection committee on Wednesday named a 17-player squad for Pakistan women’s tour to England later this month.

Nida Dar will continue to lead the side, which will feature in three T20Is from May 11 to 19 and three ODIs from May 23 to 29. The ODIs are part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and this will be Pakistan’s eighth and final series in the current event cycle.

Pakistan are currently sitting in fifth position with 16 points in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25 standings. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

West Indies Women win third T20I by 2 runs to take unassailable 3-0 lead

In addition to the six white-ball international matches, the tourists will also play two warm-up games (T20 and One-Day) against ECB Development XI on May 9 and 21. For their first England tour since 2016, the national side will leave on Sunday, May 5.

Pakistan women’s squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel:

Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rasheed (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Hina Munawar (chief security officer)

Tour schedule:

  • May 9 – T20 warm-up game v ECB Development XI, Uptonsteel County Ground (11.00am local time)

  • May 11 – 1st T20I, Birmingham (2.30pm local time)

  • May 17 – 2nd T20I, Northampton (6.30pm local time)

  • May 19 – 3rd T20I, Leeds (1.00pm local time)

  • May 21 – One-Day warm-up game v ECB Development XI, Northampton (11.00am local time)

  • May 23 – 1st ODI, Derby (1.00pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

  • May 26 – 2nd ODI, Taunton (11.00am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

  • May 29 – 3rd ODI, Chelmsford (1.00pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

