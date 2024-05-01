Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 120,553 tonnes of cargo comprising 55,669 tonnes of import cargo and 64,884 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 55,669 comprised of 45,846 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,042 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,513 tonnes of Dap & 2,268 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 64,884 comprised of 42,695 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,589 tonnes of Bartie Lupms, 10,345 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,255 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6763 containers comprising of 2459 containers import and 3818 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 992 of 20’s and 858 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 118 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 898 of 20’s and 842 of 40’s loaded containers while 310 of 20’s and 463 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Approximately, 05 ships namely, Gsl Elizabeth, Pvt Aurora, Gfs Giselle, Sky Blie & Hyundai BusanBerth at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely Navios Bahamas, CmaCgm Nabucco, ES Right & Frankfurt Express sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Milaha Qatar, Bitumen Kosei and MSC Antigua sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and another ship, Golde Trader is expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo volume of 79,975 tonnes, comprising 62,366 tonnes imports cargo and 17,609tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,466 Containers (636 TEUs Imports and 830 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Lila Confidence, FSM and MSC Anchorage & two more ships, Meratus Jayakarta and Tristar Prosperity carrying Chemicals, LPG, Containers and Coal are expected to take berth sat MW-1, EVTL, QICT and PIBT on Tuesday, 30thApril-2024, while three more ships, Maersk Cairo, Xpress Kaveri and Lusail with Containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 1st May-2024.

