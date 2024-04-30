AIRLINK 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-4.88%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DFML 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
DGKC 77.48 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.78%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
FFBL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 117.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.41%)
HUBC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.33%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
PRL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
PTC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 55.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.03%)
SNGP 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TRG 67.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.74%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,521 Decreased By -1 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,341 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.25%)
KSE100 71,669 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,547 Increased By 5.1 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Auto, energy stocks aid gains in Indian shares

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 10:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers and helped by gains in automobile and energy stocks, while strong corporate earnings drove outperformance in small and mid-cap stocks over the benchmarks.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.2% at 22,692 as of 9:33 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.11% to 74,752.31.

Nifty auto gained 1.6% to lead gains in the blue-chips, while the energy index rose 0.4%.

ICICI Bank powers best session for India’s blue-chips in eight weeks

The Nifty small and mid-cap indexes gained 0.5% each, driven by strong earnings of some of its components.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Auto, energy stocks aid gains in Indian shares

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Budget preparation exercise to begin in first week of May

MIGA-covered GoP guarantee for Star project: Islamabad apprised about arbitration award

NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Export permission: MoC casts doubt on PSMA’s surplus sugar figures

Govt loses Rs800bn due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

Sugar exports: PSMA (Punjab Zone) denies reports

Read more stories