Auto, energy stocks aid gains in Indian shares

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers and helped by gains in automobile and energy stocks, while strong corporate earnings drove outperformance in small and mid-cap stocks over the benchmarks.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.2% at 22,692 as of 9:33 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.11% to 74,752.31.

Nifty auto gained 1.6% to lead gains in the blue-chips, while the energy index rose 0.4%.

ICICI Bank powers best session for India’s blue-chips in eight weeks

The Nifty small and mid-cap indexes gained 0.5% each, driven by strong earnings of some of its components.