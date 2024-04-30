AIRLINK 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-4.88%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DFML 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
DGKC 77.48 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.78%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
FFBL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 117.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.41%)
HUBC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.33%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
PRL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
PTC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 55.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.03%)
SNGP 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TRG 67.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.74%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,521 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,336 Decreased By -66.6 (-0.27%)
KSE100 71,664 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,546 Increased By 4.2 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Microsoft to invest $1.7bn in cloud, AI in Indonesia, CEO says

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 10:02am

JAKARTA: Microsoft will invest $1.7 billion in Indonesia to empower the Southeast Asian country with cloud services and artificial intelligence, including by building data centres, visiting chief executive Satya Nadella said on Tuesday.

Jakarta is Nadella’s first stop on his trip to Southeast Asian countries as the US company promotes its generative AI technology to bolster growth.

He is due to visit Malaysia and Thailand later this week.

Microsoft will expand its investment in data centres and cloud computing in Indonesia by $1.7 billion “to bring the latest and greatest AI infrastructure to Indonesia,” Nadella said in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

“So we’re going to lead this wave in terms of AI infrastructure that’s needed.”

Nadella met with Indonesia’s outgoing President Joko Widodo and his cabinet ministers earlier on Tuesday, to discuss joint AI research and talent development, Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told reporters.

Microsoft will train 2.5 million people in Southeast Asia in AI use by 2025, Nadella said.

Microsoft launches lightweight AI model

Microsoft is trying to expand its support for the development of AI globally, including with a $2.9 billion investment in cloud and AI infrastructure in Japan and a $1.5 billion investment in UAE-based AI firm G42.

Nadella’s Jakarta visit comes two weeks after Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook met Widodo and said he would look into building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

Indonesia has a huge, tech-savvy population, making the Southeast Asian nation a key target market for tech-related investment.

Last week, Microsoft beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit, driven by gains from adoption of artificial intelligence across its cloud services.

Wall Street Microsoft Apple indonesia AI Satya Nadella Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi

Comments

200 characters

Microsoft to invest $1.7bn in cloud, AI in Indonesia, CEO says

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Budget preparation exercise to begin in first week of May

MIGA-covered GoP guarantee for Star project: Islamabad apprised about arbitration award

NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Export permission: MoC casts doubt on PSMA’s surplus sugar figures

Govt loses Rs800bn due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

Sugar exports: PSMA (Punjab Zone) denies reports

Read more stories