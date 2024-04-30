AIRLINK 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.86%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DFML 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.48%)
FCCL 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFBL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.97%)
FFL 9.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
HBL 117.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
HUBC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.73%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.68%)
PAEL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
PIAA 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
PRL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.4%)
PTC 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SEARL 55.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.99%)
SNGP 67.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
TRG 67.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.8%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 7,527 Increased By 5.6 (0.07%)
BR30 24,357 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,649 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,530 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Caixabank’s Q1 net profit rises 17.5% on higher lending income

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 09:57am

MADRID: Caixabank said on Tuesday its net profit rose 17.5% in the first quarter from the same period in 2023 thanks to higher lending income and its insurance unit’s solid performance.

Spain’s biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of 1.01 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in the January to March, above the 980 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Spanish banks are mainly retail lenders and have benefited from higher interest rates, as they charged more on loans while they kept a lid on rates paid to savers.

ECB ‘crystal clear’ on June rate cut, de Guindos says

Caixabank’s net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, in the quarter rose 27.4% year-on-year to 2.78 billion euros, slightly higher than analysts’ forecasts of 2.72 billion euros.

NII rose around 1% against the previous quarter as interest rates have stayed higher for longer than initially expected.

Caixabank

Comments

200 characters

Caixabank’s Q1 net profit rises 17.5% on higher lending income

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Budget preparation exercise to begin in first week of May

MIGA-covered GoP guarantee for Star project: Islamabad apprised about arbitration award

NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Export permission: MoC casts doubt on PSMA’s surplus sugar figures

Govt loses Rs800bn due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

Sugar exports: PSMA (Punjab Zone) denies reports

Read more stories