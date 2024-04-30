KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 250,277 tonnes of cargo comprising 142,145 tonnes of import cargo and 108,132 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday. The total import cargos of 142,145 tonnes comprised of 122,569 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,952 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,990 tonnes of Dap and 2634 tonnes of wheat.

The total export cargos of 108,132 tonnes comprised of 80,247 tonnes of containerised cargo; 250 tonnes of bulk cargo and 27,635 tonnes of liquid cargo.

As many as 8152 containers comprising of 4117 containers of import and 4035 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1196 of 20’s and 1359 of 40’s loaded while 83 of 20’s and 60 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1259 of 20’s and 659 of 40’s loaded containers while 56 of 20’s and 701 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were thirteen vessels namely Xin Fu Zhou, Xin Ou Dong, Wadi Duka, Ocean Wealth, Kota Loceng,MT Mardan, M Garnet, NaviosBahmas, CMA CGM Nabucco, ES Right,WO Lon Song,Frankfurt Express and Apiradee Naree carrying containers, tankers, barite lumps and general cargo currently at the berths.

There were twelve ships namely Atlantic Ibibs, X-press Odyssey, Spil Kartini, M T Sargodha, Zhong Gu Man Ning, Devashree, Sounion Traders, Kota Loceng, Hicrikaan, Xin Pu Dong, Xin Fu Zhou and Wadi Duka sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 123,270 tonnes comprising of 78,303 tonnes of import cargo and 44,967 tonnes of export cargo including 2939 loaded and empty containers (448 TEUs imports and 2491 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 78,303 tonnes includes 7,616 tonnes of containerised cargo; 24,898 tonnes of coal; 34,137 tonnes of LNG; 7,287 tonnes of palm oil and4,365 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 44,967 tonnes includes 42347 tonnes of containerised cargo and 2620 tonnes of bitumen.

There are three ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them two ships, MSC Antigua and MAJESTIC Noor and another ship Advantage Paradise scheduled to load/unload container, rice and gasoil are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and FOTCO on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024.

