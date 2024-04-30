Banking Mohtasib provides Rs1.26bn relief to customers in 2023

KARACHI: The Institution of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has provided relief amounting to Rs1.26 billion to the Banking Customers by disposing of 25,493 complaints against commercial banks during the calendar year 2023.

Addressing a press conference at the Institute of Bankers Pakistan, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Sirajuddin Aziz on Monday said that overall, some 86 percent or 21,886 complaints, out of 36,437 complaints received during the year and those brought forward from the year 2022, were resolved amicably through reconciliation.

Some 3 percent or 676 complaints were decided after formal hearings and 11 percent or 2,931 were disposed of or rejected being incomplete, frivolous or due to lack of jurisdiction as per law under which the institution of Banking Mohtasib has been established.

While unveiling the Annual Report of BMP for the year 2023, Sirajuddin Aziz explained that there was an increase of 21 percent in public complaints lodged with BMP Office against commercial banks during 2023 as compared to 2022. However, there was a significant decrease in the complaints received on Prime Minister’s Portal, which explains overall decrease of 5 percent in total number of complaints during 2023.

He disclosed that relief of approximately Rs6.4 billion was provided to the Banking Customers by the institution of Banking Mohtasib since its inception in 2005.

He said that the Annual Report 2023 of the Banking Mohtasib was presented to the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari on April 19, 2024 at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. On the occasion, the Hon’ble President appreciated the role of BMP in delivering free of cost service to the Banking Customers and promoting good governance. He stressed the need to keep pace with technological advancements of banking industry to manage speedy disposal of public complaints.

In addition, in compliance with the legal requirements, the Banking Mohtasib’s Annual Report 2023 was presented to the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmed on 28th March, 2024.

Aziz emphasized upon all banks to collectively launch a massive public awareness campaign through electronic and print media to educate Banking Customers in order to protect them from frauds and forgeries.

He also urged upon the commercial banks to take substantive, meaningful and effective steps for foolproof security of their customers’ deposits. He further said that the Banking Mohtasib Office is also planning to run effective public awareness campaign through SMS in local languages to protect the Banking Customers from the nefarious designs of fraudsters.

