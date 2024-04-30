Board of Directors of Al Baraka Bank meets finance minister

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited met with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was held in Islamabad where the Finance Minister shared insights on the positive progress made with the IMF and overall Financial outlook and economy of the country.

The Finance Minister also emphasized on the Government’s commitment to implement prudent economic policies to ensure sustainable development of the country and all stakeholders.

The Board of Directors of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited represent several leading foreign shareholders who have always shown strong commitment towards the development of the financial sector and economy of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Dr Jehad El-Nakla – Chairman of the Board of Al Baraka Pakistan presented a token of gratitude to the Finance Minister and appreciated the progress made on the overall economic outlook of the country.

