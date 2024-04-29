Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Baidu, Tesla agree on mapping deal for FSD in China, sources say

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 10:30am

BEIJING: Baidu, China’s major internet search company, reached an agreement with Tesla to grant the car company access to its mapping license for data collection on China’s public roads, two people familiar with the matter said.

The deal clears a final regulatory hurdle for Tesla’s driver assistance system, which Tesla calls Full Self Driving (FSD) to be offered in China, the sources said.

Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp sign agreement with China’s Baidu on connected car technology

As part of the deal, Baidu would also provide its lane-level navigation system to Tesla, they said.

China Baidu

Comments

200 characters

Baidu, Tesla agree on mapping deal for FSD in China, sources say

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Dar designated as deputy PM

PM discusses ‘entering another programme’ with IMF chief

Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

Oil prices fall 1% on Israel ceasefire talks, US inflation concerns

Forex reserve constraints: SBP advises Chinese firm to get its DSRA minimized

Delay in TTS: MoF tasked to identify the black sheep

Finance Div to hire SECP commissioner for three years

Uplift projects: PM, IDB president for early completion

KSA tells summit the world has failed Gaza

Read more stories