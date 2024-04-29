China, HK stocks rise, led by property shares

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, led by real estate shares, as some major cities relaxed home purchase restrictions over the weekend and as market expectations for more easing measures rose.

Chinese property developers traded in China and Hong Kong jumped 6.9% and 4.3%, respectively, by midday on Monday.

Mainland China stocks rise as sentiment improves; Hong Kong ends at 5-month high

Meanwhile, China’s industrial profits fell in March compared to the first two months and slowed gains for the quarter, official data showed on Saturday, raising doubts about the strength of the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.